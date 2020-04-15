MI Abaga & AQ – The Live Report (EP)

Nigerian Hip-Hop heavyweight, MI Abaga has finally released his joint project with AQ, a new extended play titled “The Live Report.”

Both rappers are obviously on fire at the moment, you don’t needed a prophet to tell you. MI Abaga previously released his acclaimed EP dubbed “Judah” and AQ recently blessed us with an album titled “God’s Engineering” and it had rave reviews from fans and critics.

“The Live Report” EP houses 6 tracks and it’s production credits were claimed by Beats by Jayy. The entire project was mixed and mastered by MI Abaga (Jude Abaga) himself.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.