Marrying Someone Who Will Disgrace You On Social Media After A Breakup Is A Mistake – Actress, Nkechi Sunday Blessing

Actress Nkechi Blessing has stated that it is a mistake to get married to someone who will go on social media to disgrace you after a breakup.

According to the actress, people who breakup should have the nerve to move on in silence instead of going on social media to disgrace each other.

Nkechi Blessing wrote:“In all the mistakes I will make in future,may I NBS never make the mistake of marrying Someone who will come and disgrace me on Social media after a break up🙏🏻 WTF happens to moving on in silence? Twue….

“This Same social media you Do all em lovey lovey,relationships Goals,you still come here to say ill things about same person? What a Wawu…Nna Ehn God forbid ooo🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️ Move on in peace and Shut the Fuck up it’s very simple✌️#unstoppable #ogoagbaye🌏🌏🌏”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_M31NjJbLl/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7