Marry Me Now Because My Bride Price Is Going Up – Tiwa Savage

Prolific Nigerian singer and mother of one, Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to toot her own horn while at the same time hinting she maybe open to marriage.

The “Eminado” crooner said was just not a pretty face, but a pretty face that can cook well.

Sharing a video online showing her prepare pie, Tiwa captioned the video; “I ain’t just a pretty face. Damn I just did that. Marry me now o cause my bride price is going up.

“Music: #LetThemKnow @youngjonn ft @tiwasavage and @joeboyofficial out on the 23rd Shout out my video director/editor @traficbabz @mekkamillions you get NO credit e get why.”

