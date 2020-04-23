“Many Women Lose Their Senses While Waiting For One Man, Stop Wasting Your Time”- Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma Writes

Just a few days after testing negative twice to COVID-19, celebrity chef and Davido’s fiancée, Chioma Rowland, has shared a message on social media.

The message which she shared via her Instastory channel was addressed to fellow women.

Her post was initially shared by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, and it talked about how a lot of women tend to lose their senses in the process of waiting for their male partners to come around.

Chioma advised such women to desist from wasting their time.

“Many women lose their senses while waiting for one man like that to come to his. Stop wasting your time,” the post read.

