Manchester United Set To Beat Real Madrid, Arsenal To Land RB Leipzig Defender

Manchester United is set to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal to the race to land a 21-year-old defender Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig.

The RB Leipzig defender has been on the radar of the Emirate outfit in the past seasons but they are reluctant to meet his asking price but as it stands the Red Devils have edged all their rivals in the race to snap up the 21-year-old defender.

Manchester United sent scouts to watch the performance of the defender in the Bundesliga before the outbreak of the pandemic and the outcome from the monitoring team was a positive report a stance that encouraged Manchester United to step up their interest in the youngster.

Upamecano has a year left in his deal with RB Leipzig and he could move to other top clubs for a new challenge and Arsenal was tipped as the next big club before the Old Trafford outfit raised the bar above any suitors.

France Football has reported that United have “overtaken” their rivals in the race for the defender.

It comes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster his defensive options, with at least three defenders set to head out of Old Trafford.

Real Madrid has cooled off their interest after the decision to rely on the Eder Militao who was signed last season from FC Porto.

The Brazilian is yet to give Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane any course to worry for a place in the heart of the defence.

Solskjaer is set to re-organise the defense line ahead of the coming season in the Premier League.