Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola Loses Mother To Coronavirus

share on:

Manchester City has confirmed that their manager, Pep Guardiola has lost his mother to coronavirus.

In a statement on Twitter, the club said:

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old.

City paid tribute to their manager on social media, saying: ‘Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.’

The tragic news comes weeks after Guardiola himself made a generous donation of £920,000 (€1million) to help provide medical equipment in the fight against coronavirus in Spain.

Tags:pep guardiola
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.