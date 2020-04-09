“Make Them Return Our Money O” – Davido Reacts To Fire Incident At AGF’s Office

Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly called Davido has reacted to the fire incident that gutted the office of the Accountant General.

The singer expressed his displeasure at the news that the office went up in flames.

It was gathered that the fire started from around the third floor, razing the building upwards including the accountant-general office and most of the important offices.

Reacting to the news, the father of three took to his page on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to air his opinion.

The Blow My Mind crooner said that the money donated to combat COVID-19 must be returned. According to him, he does not agree with the story that the AGF’s office caught fire.

The singer’s father is one of the people who donated a huge amount to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Lamenting the loss that must have taken place at the AGF’s office, Davido expressed his heartbreak through tearful emojis.

As if to mock him, a follower identified as King Anuoluwapo tweeted at Davido. He told the singer that his father’s contribution has just gone down the drain.

Responding to King Anuoluwapo, Davido said that his father’s donation is nothing to him, however, every dime donated to the government must be accounted for.