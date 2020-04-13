Lockdown: Schools Have Not Been Asked To Resume – FG

The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed claims it has directed schools to reopen immediately.

Recall that schools all over the Federation were asked to shut down in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. A circular has been making the rounds on social media with claims that the Ministry is asking schools to resume immediate.

Reacting to this development, the Director of Press in the Ministry, Ben Goong, said no such directive was given by the Minister, Adamu Adamu. In a chat with newsmen, Goong said;

“On the issue of reopening of schools, the ministry has not directed the reopening of any school at any level. The purported press release by the minister to that effect is a clear forgery as it did not emanate from the minister. Parents, students and the general public are advised to please disregard the fake release. There is also another story making the rounds that the Federal Government has blamed the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities on vice-chancellors. At no time did any Federal Government official make that kind of statement.

Any insinuation in that direction is simply emanating from the fertile imagination of the author and that the ministry has nothing whatsoever to do with it. Stakeholders and indeed the general public should disregard such statements. Stay at home, stay safe. Let’s work from home like I’m doing. Only the living can work or worship.”