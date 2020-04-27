Lockdown: President Buhari To Address Nigerians By 8pm Today

President Buhari will address the nation at 8pm today, April 27.

This was confirmed in a statement issued in Abuja by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, on Monday.

This would be the third time the President would be doing a live broadcast since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The statement enjoined broadcast stations to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.

The president will be expected to speak on the current lockdown he had earlier imposed on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states as some state governors have called for an interstate restriction of movements to contain the virus.

After four weeks of two instalments, the lockdown expires today.