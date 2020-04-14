Lockdown: ‘Credit Everyone’s Account Even If It’s N10k’ – Toke Makinwa Tells FG

Toke Makinwa has joined other Nigerians to react to the lockdown extension in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

The media personality suggested that the federal government credits the accounts of Citizens of the country with at least N10, 000 to cushion the economic effect of the extension.

Reacting via her Twitter, she wrote;

“Lock down, lock down the least you can do is credit everyone’s account, even if it’s 10k. BVN is available yet you want those who have resorted to being their own government die of hunger? 14 days more is about to bite even harder”