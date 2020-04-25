“Life Has Brought Me Too Many Gifts But I Am Really Thankful It Brought You To Me” – Mercy Eke Gushes Over Ike Onyema

Winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Mercy Eke has taken to her social media page to gush over her on and off- screen lover, Ike Onyema.

Mercy did this on Twitter while reminding fans that their love show would kick-off on Sunday April 26, 2020.

The reality TV star in her Twitter post said she is thankful to life for bringing him to her.

She wrote: “Life has brought me too many gifts…but I am really thankful it brought you to me. Love has its ups and downs..it also brings with it many surprisesI can’t wait to show the world what it has brought you and I. #2DaysToMercyXIkeShow.”

