“Let’s Make Sure The Government Puts These Funds To Good Use” – Davido Writes On The N19 Billion Coronavirus Donation

Nigerian Singer, Davido has penned down a message regarding the donations made to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The award winning singer urged Nigerians to ensure that the Government puts the funds to good use.

On Friday, contributions to the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) set up by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to raise funds to combat Coronavirus hit N19.488 billion up from the N15.325 billion earlier collected.

Reacting to the donations received so far, Davido whose fiancee, Chioma recently tested positive to the virus, shared a breakdown of the donations on his instagram page and wrote :

‘❤️ to everyone else that contributed !! Now let’s make sure the government puts these funds to good use !!!.”