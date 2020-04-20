KWAM 1 Opens Up To Dele Momodu About Alleged Sexual Encounter Between Him And Alaafin Of Oyo’s Youngest Wife (Video)

Fuji Musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, KWAM 1, has again denied sleeping with Alaafin of Oyo’s youngest wife, Olori Badirat Ajoke.

He said thinking of sex with her alone is a taboo, talk more of sleeping with her.

Recall that a blogsite had accused KWAM 1 and the youngest wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Olori Badirat Ajoke, of having an affair.

It was also reported that the Olori was sent out of the Alaafin’s palace when the affair was discovered by her husband the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

In the video below, KWAM 1 who, a few days ago, issued a statement on the matter, opened up to Ovation Magazine boss, Dele Momodu, on the rumour as he reiterated that none of what was reported is true.

Watch video below: