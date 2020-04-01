Korede Bello Reacts After Burna Boy Savagely Turned Down Reekado Banks’ Request For A Music Challenge

Mavin singer, Korede Bello has asked Burna Boy a question after he savagely turned down his former label mate, Reekado Banks’ request for them to battle each other in a music challenge.

The drama started after Burna Boy stated on Twitter that he was willing to go toe to toe with any worthy challenger “lyrically, musically and physically”.

When Reekado Banks signified his interest to challenge him, Burna delivered a savage reply saying: ‘You know I got too much love for you bro. But didn’t you see wen I said “Worthy Challenger”? Reeky oooooo!!!.’

Soon after, Korede Bello who appeared to be reacting to Burna Boy’s savage reply to Reekado Banks, asked the ‘Odogwu’ crooner: ‘@burnaboy what are your insecurities ?! Even Giants feel vulnerable sometimes…