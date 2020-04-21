Kolawole Ajeyemi Talks About His Love For Wife, Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi has shared an insight about his love for his wife, Toyin Abraham.

The father of two recently shared a photo of himself as his wife could be seen through a mirror taking the picture. He revealed in the photo that he had to swallow his pride to be with the love of his life.

“It is better to lose your pride with someone you love rather than to lose someone you love with your pride. use your brain, swallow your pride please. Happy Sunday Fam,” he said.

See the post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_KaJ1UFMsc/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7