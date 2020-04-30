Kemi Olunloyo Mocks Chioma On Her Birthday, Reminds Her Of Her Audio Cooking Show And 2018 Porsche Car

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has mocked Davido’s fiancee Chioma who is celebrating her birthday today.

Joining the long list of those who wrote a note to celebrate the mother of one, Kemi Olunloyo reminded Chioma of the Porsche car she got from Davido as gift on her birthday back in 2018.

Kemi Olunloyo also reminded her of the cooking show which she signed a deal for two years ago and which ought to have kicked off by now.

According to her, the cooking show and Porsche car are all Audio, which means they were only heard of and not seen.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Chioma. Audio cooking show nko? You announced two years ago today? 2018 Porsche nko? Have you gotten your driver’s license?”