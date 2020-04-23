“Keep Up With God, Not With The Kadarshians” – Reno Omokri

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter handle to dish out rules on how to live a fulfilled life.
The lifestyle expert pointed out that anyone who wants to live a fulfilled life must complete his or her life rather than compete in life.
The lifestyle expert went on to name three other rules to achieve a fulfilled life.
He wrote;
“4 rules for a fulfilled life:
“* Complete your life, dont compete in life.
“* Keep up with God, not with the Kadarshians.
“* Follow your principles, not the princes of this world.
“* Be true to yourself. Don’t change who you are to be liked by others”
See tweet below;
4 rules for a fulfilled life:
* Complete your life, dont compete in life.
* Keep up with God, not with the Kadarshians.
* Follow your principles, not the princes of this world.
* Be true to yourself. Don’t change who you are to be liked by others#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 22, 2020