JAMB To Announce 2020 Official Cut-off Mark After Policy Meeting On June 15th and 16th

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has disclosed that the cut-off marks for this year’s admission have not been fixed. This was disclosed by the Head of Media and Information Dr. Fabian Benjamin in a statement yesterday.

He urged Nigerians, particularly candidates, to disregard any cut-off mark being circulated by “fraudsters”, describing it as “fake.”

According to him, the official cut-off marks would be decided at a stakeholders’ policy meeting that would be chaired by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu. scheduled to hold June 15th and 16th, 2020

He said: “Kindly disregard any cut-off mark paraded by fraudsters. It is fake news.

“Cut-off marks are decided at a policy meeting chaired by the Hon. Minister of Education with all heads of tertiary institutions, CEOs of regulatory agencies in education and other critical stakeholders in attendance.

“This meeting has been fixed for June 15 and 16 all things being equal.

“Until this meeting is held, nobody can talk of cut-off mark. Nigerians are advised to disregard any such marks being paraded.”