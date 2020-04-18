‘I’ve Been Seeing My Boyfriend For 4 Years’ – Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh has given an insight into her relationship with her boyfriend who she says she has been seeing for four years.

In an Instalive chat with popular clergywoman Rev. Laurie Idahosa, the actress revealed she began dating her boyfriend shortly after her marriage crashed and after he lost his wife.

Tonto Dikeh also revealed that she does not bring her boyfriend to her house but visits him in one of his houses in Abuja, because she doesn’t want to let her son into some things at the moment.

She said;

“I’ve been seeing someone for 4 years now. My case is a lot different. When I met him, he already knew my situation and I knew his situation. He lost his wife then and I just lost my marriage, we became friends. We’ve known each other for 4 years.

He (Andre) is not affected but I try as much as possible to thing about him first. Like my boyfriend doesn’t come to my home, he has his own home and he has a couple of homes in Abuja here. So if I want to go see him, I could go there. I respect my son so much not to put things in his face because you never know where that will lead you to”