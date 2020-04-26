‘I’ve Been Having So Many Negative Thoughts’ – Cee-C

Cee-C whose real name is Cynthian Nwadiora, said she has been having negative thoughts lately and spoke about how she always deals with them.

In an Instagram post, the model harped on the need to always take control of one’s day right from the onset, saying that if one does not do that, negative thoughts will dominate everything.

Cee-C said that the negative thoughts have been about how she may not achieve success in whatever she does.

A part of her negative thoughts read: “You’d never get there, you’ll just keep going in circle…”. The BBNaija former roommate, therefore, asked her followers how they have been dealing with theirs.

She listed her own solutions to them as affirmations, cognitive delusion, self-compassion, and prayer.

See her Instagram post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_U4qYdlgLQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7