‘It Is The Government’s Job To Make Lives Better Not Mine’ – Burna Boy

Burna Boy has informed a Nigerian man that the responsibility of making life better for the common man lies in the hands of the government and not his.

He said this during an exchange with the Twitter user who asked him to go back to his community to do something meaningful for them during this Coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t need you live here go back to your community and do something meaningful to them during this hard time of corona virus.”, the Twitter user wrote.

Replying the tweet, Burna Boy wrote;

“Even though I do my best for as many as I can (and I urge everyone who can to do the same), the fact that I do it does not mean it’s my job, hat is the Government’s Job not mine. So don’t come here to advice me, advice your government and see if they answer you.”

See their exchange below;