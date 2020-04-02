Instagram Comedian, Sydney Talker Shares Result After Getting Tested For Coronavirus

A while back, Nigerian Instagram sensation, Sydney Talker took to social media to reveal the alleged ineffectiveness of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Sydney had first made a video of himself trying to reach out to the NCDC to no avail, thereby questioning their effectiveness at a critical time like this.

It was days later the NCDC, upon seeing the trending video revealed that they reached out to a particular IG comedian and the said person revealed to them that it was a skit.

Sydney, hours later falsified their claims and said he was never reached out to. He later went on to give the narrative of how he was showing symptoms and was moved from one hospital to the other after being unable to get through to the NCDC.

His narrative was accompanied with photos and videos showing him in an uneasy state with people surrounding him. These photos and videos sparked mixed reactions with people thinking the comedian was just pulling one of his usual pranks.

Taking to his page some moments ago, Sydney shared a photo and asked people why they’d feel he’s pulling a prank at the expense of his life. He wrote,