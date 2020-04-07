“I’m Tired Of Gabon” – Reekado Banks Pleads With FG To Reopen Border

Reekado banks has pleaded with the federal government of Nigeria to reopen its border, as he is tired of Gabon.

In a bid to check increasing cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Federal Government had closed all land borders in the country.

The government said the border will be closed for four weeks, from the 23rd of March, 2020.

Taking to Instagram moments back, Reekado Banks revealed that he is stuck in Gabon due to the border closure, as he urged the FG to reopen the border, so he could return home

He wrote; “Smiling like everything is okay but deep down , Gabon ti su mi. E ba mi shi border ejo 🙏🏾😪.”