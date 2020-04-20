“I’m Sure Very Soon They Will Copy Me” – MC Galaxy Responds To Being Called Out After His Instagram Live Broadcast

MC Galaxy seems not to be bothered by the criticisms he has received for allowing a naked woman to masturbate to win money during his Instagram Live broadcast.

Since the lockdown, a number of Nigerian entertainers like Slimcase, Baddyoosha, and MC Galaxy have been broadcasting Instagram Live videos where women can twerk or do any other sexually explicit act and win money.

Things got out of hand when, on Friday night, a naked woman connected to MC Galaxy’s Instagram Live video and masturbated in full view of thousands of his followers.

The move elicited criticisms from OAP Dotun, Ireti Doyle, Ice Prince, Toolz and more. However, MC Galaxy is not bothered by this and he took to Instagram to hint that more is coming and this time, it will be the men going naked.

Sharing a photo of naked men, he wrote to his critics:

“We set the trend and they follow, am sure very soon they will copy me KING OF IDEARS.”