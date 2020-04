Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) signee, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond aka Dremo Drizzy, Popularly known as Dremo has got his fans on their toes with his latest response about his sexual life.

Dremo in a post on micro blogging platform, Twitter, said that he is gay after a curious follower asked why he has never seen him with a girl.

“Dremo I never see u with any lady,” The follower asked. “I’m gay” Dremo replied.

See tweet below;