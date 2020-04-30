I’m Fasting, Please Stop Sending Me Nude Pictures – Naira Marley (Video)

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has called out those who send nude photos to his DM to stop as he is observing the holy period of Ramadan.

Naira Marley who is known for being a bad boy have turned a new leaf ever since the Ramadan fasting started, however his female fans are still tormenting him with nude pictures.

The “Soapy” crooner took to his Instagram page to beg his female fans to put an end to it as he hinted that they can continue after the fasting period.

See video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_lMiQdjHey/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7