I’m Educating My Children To Be Happy, Not Rich – Naira Marley

Richness may not be everything to Nigerian singer Naira Marley following his latest revelation on social media.

According to the controversial artiste, he is not educating his children to be rich but rather educating them to be happy.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 21st April.

The singer is more known for his running battles with the Nigerian government, most recently, the Lagos state government.

I’m not educating my children to be rich. I’m educating them to be happy — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) April 21, 2020

