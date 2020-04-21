I’m Coming To Nigeria To See Tacha – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale has revealed he has plans to come to Nigeria solely because he wants to see big brother Naija reality TV star, Tacha.

Shatta Wale who has been throwing shots at Tacha on social media in recent times posted a photo of her with a caption revealing that he would be coming to see the reality TV star.

He wrote: “Am going to Nigeria tomorrow to see this fine girl.”

However, the coronavirus lockdown will be an obstacle for Shatta Wale if he truly has intentions of visiting Tacha in Nigeria.

See post below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_LOdX7gUYJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7