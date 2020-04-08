‘If Your Boyfriend Allows You To Drink And Smoke, He Doesn’t See A Future With You’ – Nigerian Woman

A Nigerian woman has taken to Twitter to give a piece of advice to her fellow ladies about relationship.
According to @RealTambou, any lady whose boyfriend allows her to smoke or drink with him, the said boyfriend doesn’t see a future with such lady.
Many women have concurred with her.
@RealTambou wrote on her page,
If your boyfriend allows you to drink alcohol and smoke shish. Trust me he doesn’t see you in his future.
See her tweets below:
— A LIGHT ❤ (@RealTambou) April 7, 2020