“If You Want To Get Your Body Done, Do It” – Toke Makinwa

OAP Toke Makinwa who has gone under the knife several times to get her dream body has encouraged other young girls to do the same if they want to.

According to the controversial media guru, anyone who wants to a cosmetic surgery should go for it because life is too short.

The 35 year old added that people should learn to do what they want and not what is expected of them because no one is perfect.

In her words

“If you want to get your body done, do it, life is too short and just make sure it is what you want and not what you think is expected of you, No one is perfect and you’ll still need lots of exercising to keep fit. Surgery is half of it, any surgeon will tell you.”