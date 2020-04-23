“If You Can’t Feed A Thousand People, Feed A Hundred, If You Can’t Feed A Hundred, Feed Just One” – Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian artiste, Naira Marley has given a piece of advise to his fans regarding selfless acts of charity and contributing their quota towards humanity.

Naira Marley queried as to how possible it is for people to ignore the suffering of others without feeling compassionate or sympathetic.

The rapper advised that whoever is in a position to feed a thousand people, should endeavour to do so, however if they can’t do that then feeding a hundred people would suffice. He also added that if the latter part would also be a challenge then the person or persons can just feed one person.

He wrote;

How can u ignore the suffering of others?

If u can’t feed A thousand people, feed A hundred people.

If u can’t feed A hundred people, feed just one. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) April 21, 2020