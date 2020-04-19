Popular Yoruba star, Toyin Abraham has opened up on her walk through depression. The new mum of one had a one on one tell it all session with media man, Chude on his show, “With Chude” on TVC.

‘I was planning for my funeral’ – Toyin Abraham opens up on her walk with depression

According to Toyin, at that time (before her marriage to Kola, her husband), she dreaded her family because she was from a christian home and she smoked cigarettes.

She also revealed that she had a feeling she was about to die and didn’t want to be attached too much to her family members so they don’t miss her much after she’s gone.

She further revealed that she was planning for and looking forward to her burial ad she thought she would be more popular after her death.

“I used to sit down and tell myself, Toyin if you die now, imagine the kind of crowd that will come, you will now be more popular oh. Yes, i was looking at the crowd that will come to my funeral” She told Chude…

She further revealed that she always became sad whenever she wanted to think about anything positive.

Watch the interview below…

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_IyHUenqsv/