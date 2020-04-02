“I Used The Money To Buy Blackberry Bold 5” – Mr Macaroni Reveals How Don Jazzy Sent Him 150,000 Naira 8Years Ago

Nigerian comedian and actor, Mr Macaroni has shared a touching story of how Mavin boss Don Jazzy helped him 8 years ago before his career took off. The online comedian whose real name is Debo Adedayo recounted how he got the sum of 150,000 naira from Don Jazzy on social media.

Read his story; “About 8 years ago, @DONJAZZY retweeted one of my tweets wherein I made a blunder. it was all jokes and tweeps were making fun. I took the moment to slide into Don J’s DM and told him I needed money for a project. He sent me N150,000. I knew I would share this story someday.

“Although, I didn’t use the money for what I said I wanted to use it for… (I’m sorry @DONJAZZY) , that moment shaped me further. I have always loved sharing but Don J’s act made me pray and ask God to bless me as such. I never reach that level, but I will keep hustling…

“P.S – I used the money to buy BlackBerry Bold 5 and shared the rest with my siblings I forgot to add. The Blackberry Bold 5didn’t even last a year. It was stolen from me. And that was in Abuad ”

