I Skipped School For A Whole Year Because Of Music – Davido

Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known Davido, has narrated how he went against his dad’s wishes to become a musician.

In a live video session with Ubi Franklin, he narrated his road to stardom, revealing that he skipped school for a whole year because of music. He said;

“When I started music, I didn’t think it was going to go big, I was doing it just to do music.

“Over time, money started coming.

“My daddy was a disciplinarian, I didn’t even know my dad had that much money.

“I was on the run for like three months, cause my dad found out I was not in school for a whole year.”

Watch the video of him speaking below;