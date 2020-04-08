“I Professed My Love To Girl And She Said I Should Prove It By Sending Her Money’ – Nigerian Man Writes

A Nigerian man has revealed how women in the country have now commercialized love.

Sharing his experience via his Twitter account, @chidibanx wrote,

“I confessed my love to a girl and she said she needs me to prove it, i asked her to give me a hint on how i should prove my love is real then she sent me her account number.”