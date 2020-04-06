‘I Pray I Survive This, I’m So Broken’ – Funke Akindele Writes In Tweet After Arrest Over House Party

Funke Akindele shared her anguish on Twitter, just after being arrested by the Lagos State Police for violating a lockdown order on Coronavirus.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had issued an order which banned a public gathering of more than 20 people.

However the actress incited outrage today after being spotted in a viral video hosting a crowded birthday party for her husband, JJC Skillz on his 43rd birthday.

We reported earlier that Funke Akindele was arrested for violating restriction orders in Lagos. The Lagos State Police also disclosed that efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and the actress’ husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

However after being arrested, the actress wrote in a tweet she shared by 7:58pm;

“I just pray I survive this. I’m so broken”