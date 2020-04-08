“I Paid My Tithes And Left The Rest For The Lord Which Gave Him No Other Option But To Bless Me” – Rema

Contrary to some critics’ claims that paying of tithes to God is a waste of money, singer Rema who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin records has revealed that it works for him and as a matter of fact, it is the reason why he is successful in music today.

When asked how he became big in less than 6 months as all his songs became hits, 19 year old Rema in a chat with Precious Pomaa of City People said

“Yeah, I actually expected it because I worked really hard for it, having sleepless nights, prayed, gave my seeds, tithes and left the rest for the lord which gave him no other option but to bless me.

“It is actually spiritual how I found myself in the midst of Don Jazzy and everybody in a blink of an eye, everything worked very fast for me.

“I wouldn’t say I expected it no more but everything that came to me I deserve it, I am really not the kind of guy that like to post on Instagram, the only thing people see about me is my music and my studio section or repost but a lot is happening behind the screen, a lot of tears, sweat and a load of blood.

“But people tend to believe that we over hype, but it’s not over hyping because it’s really happening while some people where sleeping, I was on the road every single night.”

When asked about his relationship status, he said “My home is actually my peace, basically, I find my own peace either in church or home. My own personal space, but yeah! It will be nice to find someone I can share it with, but then, I have not found the right one.”