I Only Do Money Rituals In Movies, Stop Sending Your Account Numbers – Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has lamented that he’s also feeling the heat of the shut down on socio-economic activities in Nigeria following the stay-at-home order prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor who has been more active on his social media platforms since the lockdown began, has taken to his Twitter page to warn fans who still send their account details to him to stop.

“Some folks are still sending me account numbers, after 3 weeks of lockdown.

“Come on now guys, na all of us dey the matter oo.

“3 weeks nothing don enter, no work.

“Na for film I dey do money ritual, it’s not real.

“I dey wait for alert from Federal Govt.

“e don red everywhere”, He wrote.

