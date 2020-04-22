I Love Eating Jollof Rice And Fufu – Balotelli Declares In New Video With Thierry Henry

Italian professional footballer, Mario Balotelli has revealed that he likes African delicacies, jollof rice and fufu.

He made this known during a live question and answer session with ex-French international and current manager of Montreal Impact, Thierry Henry on Instagram.

Henry asked him to name meals he likes eating, Balotelli mentioned pasta, jollof rice and vegetables.

The coach then asked him if he like Fufu and he said yes, but that he eats it once in three weeks.

