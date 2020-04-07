I Lost 5 Pounds In Four Days While Battling With Stomach Illness – Cardi B

Cardi B has revealed she lost five pounds in four days because of stomach illness that landed her in the hospital last week.

The 27-year-old rap star wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she was ‘throwing up everything I swallow,’ resulting in her weight loss.

She was responding to a Twitter user who accused her of exploiting her celebrity status to get hospitalized amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Twitter user wrote: ‘one thing that has been ticking me is that there’s a close friend of my aunt’s that has the coronavirus and she went to the hospital but they told her, to go home they can’t serve her. So she’s been stuck at home with the rest of her family without getting help.’

She went on: ‘But then I go on social media and see Cardi B at the hospital because she “thinks” she has the virus and getting the help she needs. I know celebs have advantages, but this is someone’s life.’

The Twitter user concluded: ‘You can allow a celeb (who, by the way can help with a few donations and help the hospital) who thinks they have the virus to enter the hospital, (She ended up not having it) than an individual who does have it. Okay. The world is a mess.’

Cardi retorted: ‘Ummmmmm I was literally throwing up everything I swallow and lost 5 pounds in 4days do to stomach issues. NOT CAUSE OF THE RONA.You can still go to the hospital for other problems you kno.’