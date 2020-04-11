“I Like This Coronavirus Period” -BBNaija’s Cee-C Reveals As She Gives Her Reasons

Reality TV star star Naija, Cee-C, has revealed why she loves the coronavirus pandemic period, which according to her, is a blessing.

The first runner-up at the third edition of Big Brother, stated this recently in an Instagram live session with record label boss, Ubi Franklin.

She said, “I like this coronavirus period. Though there has been a lot of crisis, it has given me time to spend on myself. A lot of people can’t even look at themselves in the mirror; they don’t like who they have become.

“This is the time for everybody to look within and ask themselves important questions such as — ‘Who am I becoming’? This is a time for everybody to try to level up. It’s a time to become better. It is a curse on one hand because people are dying, but it’s also a blessing on the other hand.”

Cee-C, who is a lawyer, also revealed why she dumped law to pursue her passion in the entertainment industry.

She added, “When I went for Big Brother Naija, I wasn’t so sure of what I wanted to do in the entertainment industry. But being in the house, it became clearer by the day. While in the house, I made up my mind that I wasn’t going to practise law that rather, I would find my niche in the entertainment industry.”

On how she has been able to maintain her focus despite being a celebrity, Nwadiora said, “It is very easy for people in my position to want the fanciful life, glamour and adventure. It is very easy for me to do that. But I try to remain focused because if I want to achieve my goals, I need to make certain sacrifices.”

Cee-C also noted that her fans started loving her from the Big Brother house when she was still a mess.

“I haven’t figured out how to reward my fans. Every day, I think about this people. They didn’t just start loving me now. They started loving me right from the Big Brother house when I was still a mess.

“I think about them every day and I’m still yet to figure out what exactly I want to do for them because most times, they are not doing what they do because of what they stand to gain from me; they do it because they genuinely love and support me. Right now, I am trying to always give them reasons to be proud of me. I’m doing my best to make them proud,” she said.