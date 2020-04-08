‘I Just Recorded A Hit Song With Rema’ – Drake Discloses (Video)

Canadian rapper Drake has just revealed that he has recorded a hit song with fast-rising Nigerian rapper Rema.
Drake made the revelation while on a live Instagram session with his followers when he played Rema’s song Dumebi.
Drake didn’t stop at just playing Rema’s music to his fans but also gave the young Nigerian star a shoutout by telling fans that they have a “sick song together.”
Drake said:
“Big up Rema too. We have a sick songs together…”
He then continued playing the song. This continues the strategic positioning that MAVIN Records has been commendably doing with Rema.
During an Instagram Live, Drake also premiered a new song.
Watch the video below;
Drake x Rema. Soon come 🤯 pic.twitter.com/h58WmngfD6
— The NATIVE (@NativeMag) April 7, 2020