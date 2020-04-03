‘I Have Never Had 30 Billion’ – Singer, Davido Opens Up

Nigerian musician, Davido has confessed that he never had N30 billion which he sang about in his song.

Recall that many had thought Davido was stupendously rich considering the extravagant lifestyle he lives and the kind of wealth he flaunts.

Well, Davido has come out to confess that he has never had that much money. He made this confession on twitter when one of his fans asked him to do giveaway.

The father of three replied saying he does not have money now. When asked if his 30 billion had finished, Davido replied saying he never had it.

Recall that few days ago, the 27 year old complained bitterly about how the lock down situation is affecting his bank account. Davido mentioned that the coronavirus spread and prevention method is really messing up with his bags.