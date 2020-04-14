I Have Lost A Lot Of Money Due To Global Lockdown – Singer, Seyi Shay Cries Out

Popular Nigerian singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua otherwise known as Seyi Shay, has cried out over the adverse effect the coronavirus-induced lockdown is having on her finances.

Taking to her social media page, the singer lamented the amount of money she has lost due to the lockdown.

Her tweet reads ;

“I don’t even wanna talk about how much money ive lost cos of this global lockdown, Shows, endorsements, deals!!!!

I pray The Almighty restores EVERYTHING that my fellow artistes and YOU have lost !”

“Noone wants to talk about it, but me i go talk am ooo! This is real inside life. This sucks!!

Plenty work and gigs locally and internationally CANCELLED! God when #weshallovercome ko ni da fun corona virus!”

