I Have Lost A Lot Of Money Due To Global Lockdown – Singer, Seyi Shay Cries Out

Popular Nigerian singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua otherwise known as Seyi Shay, has cried out over the adverse effect the coronavirus-induced lockdown is having on her finances.
Taking to her social media page, the singer lamented the amount of money she has lost due to the lockdown.
Her tweet reads ;
“I don’t even wanna talk about how much money ive lost cos of this global lockdown, Shows, endorsements, deals!!!!
I pray The Almighty restores EVERYTHING that my fellow artistes and YOU have lost !”
“Noone wants to talk about it, but me i go talk am ooo! This is real inside life. This sucks!!
Plenty work and gigs locally and internationally CANCELLED! God when #weshallovercome ko ni da fun corona virus!”
I don't even wanna talk about how much money ive lost cos of this global lockdown 😡😡😡! Shows, endorsements, deals!!!!
I pray The Almighty restores EVERYTHING that my fellow artistes and YOU have lost ! 💛🙏 #weshallovercom e
— Seyi Shay INTERNATIONAL BAD GYAL (@iamseyishay) April 13, 2020
Noone wants to talk about it, but me i go talk am ooo! This is real inside life. This sucks!!
Plenty work and gigs locally and internationally CANCELLED! God when 😭😭😭 #weshallovercome ko ni da fun corona virus!
— Seyi Shay INTERNATIONAL BAD GYAL (@iamseyishay) April 13, 2020