“I Have Dreamt Of Sleeping With Tiwa Savage So Many Times”- Blaqbonez Confesses

Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez has made a quite shocking confession about his deepest sexual fantasies.

The singer confessed during an Instagram live session with award-winning rapper, MI Abaga where he revealed how he watches pornographic videos regularly online to get him in the mood for sex. He added that while watching, he recalls his last sexual experience to really get him in the mood.

Blaqbonez stated that he also has a bunch of celebrities that he has never met but puts in different positions while doing the act. MI then asked him if he has a certain celebrity in mind whenever he gets in the mood while watching the videos. The “Haba” crooner responded saying he has put the “49-99” singer in his head so many times and she is all he fantasies about.

See the video below;