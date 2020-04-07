“I Have An Emotional Crush On Don Jazzy” – Singer Teni Reveals

Popular Nigerian Singer, Teni ‘The Entertainer’ has taken to her twitter page to reveal that she has an emotional crush on renowned music entrepreneur, Don Jazzy.

Teni, who is well known for her playful personality has recently made it a habit to tease her followers with playful remarks on social media.

This time around, Teni tweeted that she has an emotional crush on Don Jazzy and her fans are currently expressing their thoughts about the revelation.

Teni wrote;

“I have an emotional crush on Don jazzy!”

See her tweet below!