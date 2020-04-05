‘I Had A Beautiful Journey With Tacha’ – Tee Billz Opens Up

Popular talent manager, Tunji Balogun popularly know as Tee Billz has opened up on his management journey with Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Ibinabo Akide, popularly known as Tacha.

Tee Billz made this revelation on “Talks with Ubi”. An Instagram live show with music executive, Ubi Franklin, yesterday, 4th of April 2020.

Tee Billz managed Tacha shortly after she was disqualified from the reality show.

Trying everything possible not to mention her name, Ubi asked how the journey with managing Tacha went. Tee Billz asked him to mention her name without cutting corners and went on to narrate how it went.

“It was a beautiful journey with Tacha and when the journey started, it came from a place of love and empathy for me. You know how people crucify you on the internet. Without knowing your struggle or where you came from. My perception about Tacha before was like ‘who is this girl?’” He said…

“When she was disqualified, i hoped she was okay and we spoke. Two minutes into the conversation i was like; this girl you dey craze oh. So you soft like this?”

“I wanted to use Tacha as an example to other girls. Coupled with where she came from, the level of poverty in Port Harcourt. Tacha understood the power of social media before she got into the house and she understood influencing” He added.

He further revealed that his intention for her at first was not just business but to be sure she’s okay. He also revealed he registered her for a life coaching session with Mr Lanre Olushola