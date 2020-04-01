I Don’t See You As A Worthy Challenger – Burna Boy Tells Reekado Banks

Burna Boy might have just stepped on the toes of Reekaddicts (fans of Reekado Banks) after the “On the Low” singer insinuated that Reekado is not a worthy challenger if they should ever do battle ; lyrically, musically and physically.

The drama began when a fan prompted Burna boy to declare that he’d go toe to toe with any worthy challenger in the music industry.

Burna Boy tweeted;

“I don’t really know what a hit battle is but I’m willing to go toe to toe with ANY worthy challenger. Lyrically , musically , physically. However they want it”

Reekado then replied Burna, tweeting ;

“Burnaboy – I’m game that energy let’s get it”

However, Burna boy would not have that because he does not see Reekado as a worthy challenger.

Burna wrote ;

“You know I got too much love for you bro. But didn’t you see wen I said “Worthy Challenger”? Reeky oooooo!!!”

See exchange below;

