I Did What I Felt Was Right – Desmond Elliot Defends His Makeshift Cleansing Project

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot has defended his cleansing project which elicited a barrage of criticism from Nigerians on social media.

The lawmaker who represents Surulere constituency in the Lagos State Assembly has however defended the project and according to him, he did what he felt was right.

FLASH: This is a huge world-class donation from Honourable Desmond Elliot to fight Coronavirus in his constituency. pic.twitter.com/Y3fptDhmic — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 1, 2020

He said;

“Normally. I will just let things pass but this has to do with life and death owing to the COVID-19 that we know about. I think responding will be very apt and quite germane.

“I just got couple of people who sent messages to me showing me the backlash and stuff going on concerning the buckets (he shared).

“I am not averse to criticisms. As a matter of fact , I love criticisms. But you see, I love criticisms when they are constructive.

“There was not even one (comment) in the whole social media space that has said, ‘Look at how you can do this.’ There is a lot of negativity out there and I wonder why.

“If you read my post, and I just remembered you guys on social media don’t read, I said makeshift. It was something I was gonna test-run and see if it was gonna work. To the world, it was not working, to the people, it was.

“What is it about my face being there? If I wanted to score points, I would have put my face in the bags of garri and in every bag of rice.

“I am doing what I feel is right, I am doing it because I am here and you are there asking. What makes it bad that my face is there? Is it your face I would put?”