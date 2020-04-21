I Can Only Spread My Legs For Wizkid – Nigerian Lady Boldly Says On Twitter

A Nigerian Lady with the Twitter handle, @timmie__ has thrown caution to the winds to boldly admit on her social media page that Wizkid is the only man she can ‘spread her legs’ for. This many have come to understood that she means she can only sleep with Wizkid.

The woman is currently being dragged on Twitter over her bold statement.

“Wizkid to me is the greatest personality on earth right now! He’s the only man I can willingly spread those legs for”, she said.

